Nelly files countersuit in sex complaint

SEATTLE (AP) _ The Latest on a lawsuit alleging the rapper Nelly of sexual misconduct (all times local):

10:35 a.m.

The rapper Nelly has filed a countersuit against a woman who alleged in a lawsuit that he raped her on his tour bus after a Seattle performance.

TMZ.com reports that Nelly filed court papers Friday in Seattle seeking to dismiss the lawsuit.

His attorney calls the new allegations “completely fabricated.”

Prosecutors dropped their case because the woman wasn’t cooperating with authorities. Nelly denies all the allegations.

It alleges that on separate occasions in June 2016 and December 2017, Nelly invited the women to private after-parties and assaulted them.

Nelly was arrested on his tour bus in a suburban Seattle Wal-Mart parking lot in October 2017.

Prosecutors said later that month they weren’t charging him because the woman wasn’t cooperating with the case.

She sued Nelly in December seeking unspecified damages.

