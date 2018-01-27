× Police: Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City police are investigating after a woman crossing U.S. 71 was run over and killed by a hit-and-run driver.

The Kansas City Star reports that the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday. Police say the woman was in a crosswalk when the vehicle hit her.

Police say evidence left at the scene indicated the vehicle that hit her was a 2012-2015 Chevrolet Equinox. Police say the sport utility vehicle continued traveling south without stopping. Witnesses told officers that the vehicle was either a black or dark blue. It is believed to have front-end damage caused from the crash.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not yet been released.