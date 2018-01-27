× Possible crime scene located in search for missing Alton woman

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Department has secured an area as a possible crime scene in the search for Adria Hatten.

Madison County Sheriff’s deputies say some clothing found by searchers Saturday does not belong to Hatten. There was however a prescription bottle found with the missing woman’s name on it.

Family, friends and volunteers gathered at 10 am Saturday morning to search the area where Hatten’s abandoned car had been found earlier this week.

Captain Mike Dixon with the Sheriff’s Department tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch thatshe was last seen leaving a friend`s house at about 10:30am Sunday in Wood River, IL. She was reportedly on her way to church. Investigators say she did not return to her home on Stowell Street in Alton.

Hatten is described as 5’5″ tall and weighs around 150lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and also has a cross tattoo on the inside of her left forearm. She was last seen wearing an aqua colored v-neck t shirt, blue jeans and brown high-heeled boots. Those boots came up to her calves.

This is a developing story. We will have more information as it becomes available.