St. Louis hospitals team up on violence prevention

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ St. Louis’ four trauma centers are trying to keep people out of their hospitals with a new violence prevention program.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the St. Louis Area Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Program will add social workers at Barnes-Jewish, SSM Health St. Louis University and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s hospitals. The initiative is an expansion of the Victims of Violence program at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

The social workers will visit injured children and adults in the hospitals, and then as often as weekly for up to a year after they’re released. Each victim will set goals related to education, job training or relationships.

The project is funded by a $1.6 million grant from the Missouri Foundation for Health. It’s sponsored by the Institute for Public Health at Washington University.