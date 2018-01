Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS -St. Louisan Emmy Award and Grammy winner John McDaniel and Barb Jungr give a preview of their show "Come Together."

McDaniel and Jungr will perform songs by The Beatles at their show at the Kranzberg Arts Center. Show times are 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The 7 p.m. show is sold out, but tickets for the 9 p.m. performance are available at Metrotix.com.