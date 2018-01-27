The Thread – Rivalry Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(Editor's note: This is a replay of an older episode)

Tim's LSU Tigers are taking on Virginia's Alabama Crimson Tide, and Team Thread just HAD to have something on the line. So...who's up for one hot chip? The Thread is celebrating those who serve others. We'll introduce you to a veteran who is taking what she learned in the service and using it to help others. You'll also meet some folks who are Making A Difference in the lives of the homeless in our area through relationship. We'll take you to Mascoutah, IL where a wounded veteran and his family received the surprise of a lifetime. Will Tim make it through the Boot Camp Challenge? Will Tim survive the One Chip Challenge? Will Tim's team ever beat Virginia's? Join the fun, Saturday at 8:30 a.m.