Two separate shootings leave one man dead and two others injured

ST. LOUIS – Two separate shooting incidents occurred early Saturday morning leaving one man dead and two others injured.

At around 1:30 am Saturday, two shooting victims arrived at an area hospital. One male victim in his 20’s was pronounced deceased. The second male victim, also in his 20’s, was shot in the buttocks and is in stable condition. The shooting took place in the 3300 block of Goodfellow at the Hillvale Apartments.

About an hour later, around 2:30 am Saturday, a male victim of a shooting arrived at an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The shooting happened at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. and Clara. No further information is available at this time.