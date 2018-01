Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Dogs and cats aren't the only animals up for adoption through the Humane Society of Missouri.

Adopt a duck or chicken during National Adopt a Rescued Bird Month at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch, a branch of HSMO.

Visit the ranch at 480 Joseph Rd. in Union, Mo.

For more information, visit www.longmeadowrescueranch.org.