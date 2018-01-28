Arts Pop: Getting you ready for the 2018 Grammys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Known as music's biggest night, the 60th annual Grammy Awards will be held Sunday, January 28, 2018 in New York City. This year's nominees include more than 30 artists from practically every genre of music.

CBS will broadcast the Grammys and you can also livestream the show through the CBS All Access subscription service. Late night host James Corden is hosting for the second year in a row.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic Kevin Johnson walks us through who he thinks will be the night's big winners and losers and what special moments we can expect. You can read more of his picks in Sunday's A&E section of the paper.