Former Ram Aeneas Williams opens Spirit Church in St. Ann

ST. ANN, MO - A St. Ann church pastored by NFL Hall of Famer Aeneas Williams celebrated the completion and grand opened on Sunday of a new church.

The church is more than a worship center but a place for communities to connect.

Bringing a little humor to his sermon, Aeneas Williams decided to dress in NFL gear to bring a message of hope and love to his congregation. The Spirit Church was founded in 2007 by pastors Williams and Tracy Williams. In its 10-year history, the church has grown from several members to over 400 in attendance each Sunday.

Over the years, the ministry has been in various locations. Now they have a new place to call home on Sunday’s located inside the old Toys “R” Us building on Northwest Plaza Drive in St. Ann.

The Spirit Church offers two Sunday worship services at 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

Pastors Aeneas and Tracy are excited to be a part of the redevelopment of St. Ann and

Bridgeton area.