× Man dies, several others injured in multi-car crash

CHICAGO – Police say one man was killed and 11 people were injured when a motorist apparently having a medical emergency in downtown Chicago lost control of his car and slammed into several other vehicles.

In a news release, the Illinois State Police say the collisions happened at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday on the Congress Expressway. The agency says the 56-year-old man lost control of his Mercedes and slammed into the back of a pickup at a high rate of speed before striking other vehicles.

The truck driver was killed. He was identified as 35-year-old Darius C. Sconiers of Bellwood. The Chicago Tribune reports that 11 people were injured. They were taken to area hospitals, where at least seven of them _ including the Mercedes driver _ were in critical-to-serious condition.