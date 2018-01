Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Erin Joy visits to talk about the Midwest Women Business Owners' Conference and the power of women working together.

Joy is CEO and Founder of coaching and consulting organization Black Dress Partners and founder of the award-winning Midwest Women Business Owners' Conference.

The conference is May 17 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Ritz Carlton.

For more information, visit www.midwestwboconference.com.