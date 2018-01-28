Post Scripts – Russia investigation, government funding and Missouri education

ST. LOUIS, MO — This week on Post Scripts host Mike Colombo and Post Dispatch National and Political editor Christopher Ave spoke with Post Dispatch Washington Bureau Chief Chuck Raasch about the Russia investigation and government funding/DACA.

Colombo and Ave were also joined by Post Dispatch reporter Ashley Jost. She spoke about the Missouri budget proposed by Gov. Greitens and how it could impact higher education in the state.

Jost also covered her report on love lost and found on the dating app Tinder by a Missouri State University student.