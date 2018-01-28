× Teen charged in shooting death of St. Louis man found in car

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Police have arrested a St. Louis teen in the shooting death of a man found dead in his crashed car last week.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the 17-year-old told officers that he shot 26-year-old Rashauwn Haley because he felt cheated in a drug deal.

The teen was charged Friday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in Haley’s death. He remains in custody on $1 million bail.

The Associated Press does not generally name juveniles charged with a crime.

Haley’s body was found in the driver’s seat of a car that had crashed into an empty parked car around 1:30 p.m. Jan 18. Authorities say he had been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene.