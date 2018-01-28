× U of Illinois realignment effort to be completed this summer

URBANA, Ill. (AP) _ University of Illinois officials say the state’s three-university system is in the final stage of an administrative realignment.

University President Tim Killeen says the goal is to downsize and create greater efficiency and effectiveness. Officials say when the process is completed in July, 115 full-time equivalent jobs and $8.4 million from the university system offices will have been shifted to the campuses in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield.

The realignment effort was launched in 2016 with a task force that reviewed administrative operations and made recommendations about transferring certain services that the system performed to the three universities. Services impacted include budgeting, purchasing and online learning, among others.

Officials hope to eliminate duplication of work, improve services and enhance collaboration and trust between the university system and the three campuses.