4-Alarm fire breaks out in De Soto MO.

DE SOTO, MO - Multiple fire departments are converging on De Soto, Missouri as a 4-alarm fire broke out in the downtown area of Jefferson County city Monday night.

Fox2 has learned that the De Soto Fire Protection District, Potosi Fire Protection District and the Metro West Fire Protection District from St. Louis County are battling the fire.

Fire officials on the scene say they have made 2 rescues, and believe they have contained the blaze to two buildings.

Over 40 crews are battling the fire, with multiple aerial units being used to attack the fire from above.

The fire is believed to have started in the 600 block of South Main and Miller, spreading to nearby structures.