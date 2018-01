Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis City municipal courts offer another amnesty program for those with warrants or unpaid fines. The amnesty applies to most city ordinance violations and will allow participants to have their warrants forgiven.

Late penalties and fees for fines will also be waived.

St. Louis City has more than 54,000 outstanding warrants. The amnesty program will be run out of the City Municipal Court on Market Street through Thursday.