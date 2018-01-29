Celebrate Valentine’s Day with swords and champagne

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Valentine's Day is just a few weeks away, and if you're still looking for a way to celebrate with your sweetie, we have a suggestion.

The Inns At St. Albans is holding a 5-course champagne tasting dinner, complete with lessons on how to open a champagne bottom with a sword.

Diane Miller from The Inns at St. Albans and Ray Maxwell from Terra Firma USA talk about the special event.

The dinner will take place on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.InnsAtStAlbans.com