Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…TUESDAY…JANUARY 30, 2018

The chill to kick off the day on Tuesday…in the teens…the southerly flow slowly making a come back in the afternoon…breezy and thinking about 43 for the high Tuesday afternoon…Tuesday night after a low of 32 temps will start to slowly rise overnight…Wednesday–the warmest of the week…partly sunny…windy and warmer…upper 50’s Wednesday afternoon…A small system comes by Thursday/Thursday night…just does not look like much of anything right now…maybe a light mix…another system in play late in the weekend…looking like a light mix of rain and snow Saturday night into early Sunday morning…fast and limited…drought keeps drought going