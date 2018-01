× Driver dies after crashing tractor in western Iowa

CRESCENT, Iowa (AP) _ Authorities say a person driving a tractor has died after crashing off a gravel road in western Iowa.

The crash occurred around 5 p.m. Saturday near Crescent. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says the tractor overturned and caught fire after it ran off the road. The driver’s body was recovered after a tow truck lifted and removed the tractor wreckage.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.