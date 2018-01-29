× Free tax preparation available for low, moderate-income families

ST. LOUIS – United Way 211 is partnering with local tax coalitions to provide free tax preparations services to local low and moderate-income households. Area families with a household income of $54,000 or less are eligible. For more information on this service, visit MyFreeTaxes.com or call the United Way via 211 or by dialing 1-800-427-4626.

The full list of free tax preparation locations can be found below:

Super Saturday Sites (no appointment necessary)

City of St. Louis

Acts 1:8 Mission Society

1126 S. Kingshighway Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63110

Cardinal Ritter College Prep

701 Spring Ave, St. Louis, MO 63108

Central Baptist Church

2843 Washington Ave., St. Louis, MO 63108

Cornerstone Institutional Baptist Church

4700 Washington Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108

Five Star Senior Center

2832 Arsenal Street, St. Louis, MO 63118

Lincoln University

9041 Riverview Drive, St. Louis, MO 63137

Missouri Chapter – AIM-IRS Omega Center

3900 Goodfellow Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63120

Myrtle Hilliard Davis Comprehensive Health Center

5471 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, St. Louis, MO 63112

New City Fellowship

1142 Hodiamont Ave., St. Louis, MO 63112

Schlafly Branch Library

225 North Euclid, St. Louis, MO 63108

St. Elizabeth Catholic Church

4720 Carter Ave., St. Louis, MO 63115

St. Louis College Prep

1224 Grattan, St. Louis, MO 63104

St. Mary’s High School

4701 S. Grand Ave., St. Louis, MO 63111

Westside Missionary Baptist Church

4675 Page Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63113

St. Louis County

Believers Temple Word Fellowship

2115 Chambers Rd, St. Louis, MO 63136

Beyond Housing

6506 Wright Way Dr., St. Louis, MO 63121

Blessed Teresa of Calcutta

120 N Elizabeth, Ferguson, MO 63135

MET Center

6347 Plymouth Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63133

RTR/DCC (Deaf Community Center)

8764 Manchester Road, Suite 201, St. Louis, MO 63144

(Sign language interpreters available)

Southern Mission Baptist Church

8171 Wesley, St. Louis, MO 63140

St. Charles County

First Baptist Church – Harvester

4072 Old Highway 94 South, St. Charles, MO 63304

Lewis and Clark Career Center

2400 Zumbehl Rd., St. Charles, MO 63301

Spencer Road Branch Library

427 Spencer Road, St. Peters, MO 63376

Sullivan

Temple Baptist Church

444 Beeman, Sullivan, MO 63080

Madison County, IL

Edwardsville Public Library

112 South Kansas, Edwardsville, IL 62025

Lewis and Clark Community College

Nursing Building Lower Level

5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey, IL 62035

St. Clair County, IL

Cornerstone Christian Church – Shiloh

775 N. Green Mount Road, Shiloh, IL 62221

Family Development Center

1045 State Street, Fairmont City, IL 62201

New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church

5803 Belmont Avenue, East St. Louis, IL 62203

St. Vincent De Paul

3718 State Street, East St. Louis, IL 62205