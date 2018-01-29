Free tax preparation available for low, moderate-income families
ST. LOUIS – United Way 211 is partnering with local tax coalitions to provide free tax preparations services to local low and moderate-income households. Area families with a household income of $54,000 or less are eligible. For more information on this service, visit MyFreeTaxes.com or call the United Way via 211 or by dialing 1-800-427-4626.
The full list of free tax preparation locations can be found below:
Super Saturday Sites (no appointment necessary)
City of St. Louis
Acts 1:8 Mission Society
1126 S. Kingshighway Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63110
Cardinal Ritter College Prep
701 Spring Ave, St. Louis, MO 63108
Central Baptist Church
2843 Washington Ave., St. Louis, MO 63108
Cornerstone Institutional Baptist Church
4700 Washington Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108
Five Star Senior Center
2832 Arsenal Street, St. Louis, MO 63118
Lincoln University
9041 Riverview Drive, St. Louis, MO 63137
Missouri Chapter – AIM-IRS Omega Center
3900 Goodfellow Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63120
Myrtle Hilliard Davis Comprehensive Health Center
5471 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, St. Louis, MO 63112
New City Fellowship
1142 Hodiamont Ave., St. Louis, MO 63112
Schlafly Branch Library
225 North Euclid, St. Louis, MO 63108
St. Elizabeth Catholic Church
4720 Carter Ave., St. Louis, MO 63115
St. Louis College Prep
1224 Grattan, St. Louis, MO 63104
St. Mary’s High School
4701 S. Grand Ave., St. Louis, MO 63111
Westside Missionary Baptist Church
4675 Page Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63113
St. Louis County
Believers Temple Word Fellowship
2115 Chambers Rd, St. Louis, MO 63136
Beyond Housing
6506 Wright Way Dr., St. Louis, MO 63121
Blessed Teresa of Calcutta
120 N Elizabeth, Ferguson, MO 63135
MET Center
6347 Plymouth Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63133
RTR/DCC (Deaf Community Center)
8764 Manchester Road, Suite 201, St. Louis, MO 63144
(Sign language interpreters available)
Southern Mission Baptist Church
8171 Wesley, St. Louis, MO 63140
St. Charles County
First Baptist Church – Harvester
4072 Old Highway 94 South, St. Charles, MO 63304
Lewis and Clark Career Center
2400 Zumbehl Rd., St. Charles, MO 63301
Spencer Road Branch Library
427 Spencer Road, St. Peters, MO 63376
Sullivan
Temple Baptist Church
444 Beeman, Sullivan, MO 63080
Madison County, IL
Edwardsville Public Library
112 South Kansas, Edwardsville, IL 62025
Lewis and Clark Community College
Nursing Building Lower Level
5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey, IL 62035
St. Clair County, IL
Cornerstone Christian Church – Shiloh
775 N. Green Mount Road, Shiloh, IL 62221
Family Development Center
1045 State Street, Fairmont City, IL 62201
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
5803 Belmont Avenue, East St. Louis, IL 62203
St. Vincent De Paul
3718 State Street, East St. Louis, IL 62205