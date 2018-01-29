Granite City police investigate armed robbery

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – Granite City police are asking for the public’s help to find the man who robbed a local car wash at gunpoint.

According to Det. Lt. Nicholas Novacich, a police spokesman, the robbery occurred January 24 just after 1:10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Niedringhaus Avenue.

The suspect walked in the business with a handgun and stole money from the cash register, Novacich said. The suspect was wearing a surgical mask to conceal his identity.

No one was injured in the robbery.

An anonymous donor is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with knowledge of the suspect’s identity and whereabouts is asked to contact the Granite City Police Department at 618-877-6111.