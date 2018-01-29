Groundbreaking for former Rock Hill officer’s accessible home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. - The groundbreaking for former Rock Hill Police Officer Matt Crosby’s new handicapped-accessible has now taken place. Crosby only asked for a home where the doorways and halls were big enough so he could maneuver his wheelchair, but he's getting a whole lot more.

Matt Crosby says, “It’s been almost 8 years...exciting day. A day I’ve wished and dreamed for so long.”

In April of 2010, Crosby was shot in the line of duty responding to a domestic call. He was left paralyzed. He has endured several surgeries, setbacks, and struggles, but getting a new home which fits his physical needs is a fresh start.

“Words can’t describe how thankful and appreciative I am.”

Since January 2017, hundreds of residents and area businesses have been raising funds and pledging materials and labor donations to build the home. St. Louis base Schaub & Srote Architects designed the new home free of charge and are the project managers.

Robert Srote said, “Matt's only request was to have a home that he could wheel his wheelchair through without scraping his knuckles on the door jams.”

Now he's getting a whole more. His new St. Charles County home will be around 4,000 square feet, which allows Crosby to function in the new handicapped accessible home.

Srote adds, “This design is more of a dream home for Matt. He needed a home where he could be comfortable in and could have all amenities without leaving his home.”

The Backstoppers, Inc. donated funds to the home funds project as well.

Jim Silvernail with Backstoppers says, “This is important. These people have given a lot. In a catastrophic situation chances are they won’t be able to work and chances are they will be somewhat handicapped.”

Matt is just looking for a sense of freedom in his new home. Donations are still needed to complete Matt’s home.

Website: www.crosbycrew.org

The Officer Mathew Crosby Home Fund

8816 Manchester Road #157

Brentwood, MO 63144