Jewish Community Center winter used book sale

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A book sale is underway at the Jewish Community Center in Creve Coeur benefiting the organization's Arts and Culture Department.

The JCC has been hosting this fundraising event twice a year for approximately 40 years.

Visitors will find a wide selection of titles available. Parents and educators will be able to pick up educational materials and books for children and students. Shoppers may also find books on tape/CD as well as DVD movies. Books are priced from 50 cents to $3, and select titles are priced as marked.

The sale continues Monday (Jan. 29) through Wednesday (Jan. 31) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Thursday (Feb 1), the final day of the sale, visitors may fill a bag of books for just $5 from 10 a.m. until the sale concludes at 6 p.m.

The JCC will be collecting book donations for its summer book sale beginning February 11.