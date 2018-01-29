Local therapist talks about how perfectionism affects Millennials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The problem with perfection is hitting some people hard this new year. Millennials especially are having a hard time.

A new study in the Psychological Bulletin says young people are more likely than any other generation to feel the pressure to be perfect.

Dr. Clay, a therapist who works extensively with adolescents, families and couples gives his take on perfectionism, why Millenials feel the need to be perfect and what to do if you find yourself getting out of control with an irrational desire to be perfect.

