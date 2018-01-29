Logic’s Grammy performance honors National Suicide Prevention Hotline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Rapper Logic ended the Grammys with an emotional performance of his song, "1-800-273-8255."

The title and song reference the number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. He was joined on stage by suicide survivors who were all wearing the number.

Director Of Life Crisis Services with Provident Incorporated Jane Smith talks about the effect the song has had on the call center.

Call Provident's 24-Hour Crisis Line at 314-647-4357 or 1-800-273-8255. For more information, visit www. providentstl.org.