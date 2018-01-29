× Man drove car at officer before being fatally shot

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (AP) _ Authorities say a driver who was fatally shot by a northern Illinois officer during a traffic stop had put the car in reverse and accelerated toward the officer.

Rock Falls police Chief Tammy Nelson said in a statement she released some details Sunday about the shooting amid online postings from family members and others who said Nathaniel T. “Nate” Edwards posed no threat. An autopsy was planned Monday.

The statement says the shooting took place Friday night in Rock Falls following a “lengthy pursuit.”

Sauk Valley Media reports that Edwards was driving with a revoked license and was facing another charge of driving without a license at the time of the shooting. Nelson has said the shooting involved a 10-year veteran officer who is white, while the driver was black.

