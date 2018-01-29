× Missouri not considering selling 4 closed state parks

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Missouri officials say the state is not currently planning to sell four new state parks.

Former Gov. Jay Nixon’s administration bought the four parks but they haven’t been opened. The possibility of selling the parks was mentioned in the Legislature and the park division, as Missouri tries to solve a $200 million maintenance backlog at its other parks.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Ben Ellis, director of Missouri State Parks, said last week the state isn’t considering selling the parks at the present time.

The parks are Ozark Mountain State Park in Taney County; Jay Nixon State Park in Reynolds and Iron counties; and Bryant Creek State Park in Douglas County. A lawsuit has been filed challenging the legality of the fourth park, Eleven Point State Park in Oregon County.

