ST. LOUIS - Mario is an 8-year-old lab mix. He's very well-behaved and is a staff favorite. He's a gentle giant who does well with kids and other dogs. He is housebroken and would do best in a house that has a fence.

If you are interested in learning more about Mario, you can visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online. The shelter has established new winter hours:

Monday and Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday - Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Metro East Humane Society

8495 State Route 143

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-656-4405

E-mail: info@mehs.org

