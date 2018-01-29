PICTURES: 2018 Saint Louis Auto Show

The 2018 Saint Louis Auto Show drives into America’s Center & Edward Jones Dome this weekend. This year’s show features more than 500 new cars, trucks, SUVs and luxury vehicles from over 25 manufacturers. Attendees can also test drive cars, play in the Kids’ Zone and watch an drifting exhibition. A highlight of this year’s show was a car giveaway to one lucky FOX2/KPLR viewer sponsored by Bommarito Automotive Group