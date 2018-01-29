Song of the Day – 2018 Country Mega Ticket

Posted 7:00 am, January 29, 2018, by

The 2018 Country Megaticket presented by Missouri Lottery includes 5 huge shows with 9 supporting acts at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre! We are giving away a pair of tickets EVERY DAY this week!

The full line up has been announced for Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre including:

  • Jason Aldean w/ Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina – Thursday, May 17
  • Dierks Bentley w/ Brothers Osborne and LANCO  – Saturday, June 2
  • Keith Urban w/ Kelsea Ballerini  – Friday, June 15
  • Rascal Flatts w/ Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce – Saturday, August 4
  • Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker w/ Russel Dickerson – Thursday, September 13

Tickets go on sale Saturday, February 3rd at 10am at www.LiveNation.com

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Monday, January 29th.  Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary.  Must be 18 years or older.

ENTER HERE!