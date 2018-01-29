Stroke study expands window for treatment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - When it comes to stroke victims, the sooner they receive treatment, the better. However, one study says that window of time stroke victims need to get help is larger than previously thought.

Dr. Charles Callison from SSM Health Depaul Hospital explains what the study means and how it will affect stroke treatment.

the study demonstrates that, even if up to 24 hours has elapsed, if viable brain tissue still exists near the site of the stroke, interventional treatment can be effective in helping a patient`s recovery and eventual quality of life.

This expanded window does not change the fact that the sooner treatment is received, the more brain tissue can be saved leading to an optimal recovery and quality of life.

