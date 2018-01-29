× Toddler among 3 killed in southeast Missouri homicide

GREENVILLE, Mo. (AP) _ A suspect is in custody after three people were killed in rural southeast Missouri, including a 17-month-old girl.

Authorities say 23-year-old Samara Fontaine Kitts, 24-year-old Harley Michael Million, and 17-month-old Willa Fontaine Million were killed Monday. The relationship between the victims was not immediately released.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

KFVS-TV reports that the two adults were stabbed to death in their Wayne County home then taken to neighboring Butler County. The child was shot in Butler County.

Officers found the bodies of all three victims on private property in Butler County.

___

Information from: KFVS-TV