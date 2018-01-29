Woman accused of child sex trafficking at St. Charles motel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - St. Charles County prosecutors charged a woman with sex trafficking and profiting from a child.

According to court documents, the incident occurred January 25 at 10 p.m. at the Red Roof Inn on Zumbehl Road. The suspect, identified as Laurin Force, is accused of renting out a hotel room in her own name for a 17-year-old to engage in sex acts and prostitution.

The 17-year-old was only identified in court documents as C.F.

Force admitted to investigators that she and C.F. had stayed in Red Roof before to solicit sex acts for money and that they'd use the money to pay for hotel rooms, gas, food, and other purchases.

During the investigation, C.F. agreed to meet with undercover investigators with the St. Louis County Police Department to perform sex acts in exchange for money. Court documents said she told investigators that she traveled twice with Force to Red Roof Inn to conduct in acts of prostitution.

Force was charged with second-degree sex trafficking of a child.