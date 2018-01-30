Authorities find body of missing Alton woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, IL - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office located and identified the body of a missing 39-year-old Alton woman. Adria J. Hatten was last seen in Wood River, Illinois on Sunday, January 21 around 10:30 a.m.

Major Jeff Connor, Chief Deputy of the Madison County Sheriff's Department, said a woman's body was found around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in a secluded wooded area inside Horseshoe Lake State Park, approximately 1.5 miles away from where her vehicle was found abandoned along Big Bend Road. The body has been tentatively identified as Hatten.

Connor said a search party found an article of clothing at the tip of the peninsula, more than a mile north of the vehicle on Monday night. Previous searches had concentrated in the area surrounding Hatten's car.

The case is only being investigated as a suspicious death and that foul play is not suspected at the moment. Authorities said there's no indication anyone else was with Hatten.

Connor said Hatten's body was found intact, but the Madison County Coroner's Office will determine the official cause of death.