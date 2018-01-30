× Authorities: Rare synthetic drugs found in central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Authorities say two rare synthetic drugs that could be fatal have been found in central Illinois.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports that local law enforcement has seized flubromazolam, with the street name of “liquid Xanax,” and etizolam. They’re both found in synthetic drug and legal to possess.

The National Institute of Drug Abuse says they fall into benzodiazepines, a type of prescription sedative used to treat anxiety or insomnia.

Montgomery County Undersheriff Rick Robbins says it’s likely the drugs were purchased online and sold by a local dealer and were found added to candies and sugar cubes.

Dr. Michael Wahl is the Illinois Poison Center’s medical director and says flubromazolam are etizolam are not approved for human use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration because they are dangerous.

