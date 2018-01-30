Budweiser takes new approach with Super Bowl advertisement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO. - The Budweiser Clydesdales have been a fixture in super bowl ads since 1975 but they won't be appearing in this Sunday's big game. Anheuser-Busch is proudly turning the spotlight on its employees and the huge roles they play in providing emergency water in the wake of natural disasters.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Budweiser`s emergency water program.

Kevin Fahrenkrog, general manager of Anheuser-Busch brewery in Cartersville, Georgia and Bill Bradley, vice president of community affairs joins Fox 2 this morning via satellite from New York City.

The two explain why the new advertisement of Budweiser for this Superbowl Sunday was a great move; highlighting employees filling beer cans with water to give to victims of natural disasters.