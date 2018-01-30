Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…WEDNESDAY…JANUARY 31, 2018…

Welcome to the end of January…a true thaw day…the southerly flow kicks into gear…windy and a fast warm up…58 for the high…downtown may reach 60 for the high…A small system comes by Thursday morning…clouds with dropping temperatures…maybe a light mix…tough to find…no concerns…just plain cold Thursday night and Friday…the northwest flow in play for the weekend with a few small impulses…not impressed at this point…lots of clouds and cold…especially Saturday night and Sunday…with pockets or waves of spotty light rain and snow…needs more time.