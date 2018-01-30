× Dental records used to ID burned remains in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Dental records have been used to identify a man whose burned remains were found in a St. Louis trash bin.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police on Tuesday identified the victim as 29-year-old Breyon Jamaul Robinson of Spanish Lake. He was reported missing Saturday, one day after his remains were found in a trash bin in the city, near Fairground Park.

Police have ruled the death a homicide. A cause of death has not been released.