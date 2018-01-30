Disneyland Ursula loses head, terrifies everyone

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Animatronics can be creepy and it definitely doesn’t help when one loses its head.

That was the case when the Ursula animatronic on the “Little Mermaid” ride at Disney’s California Adventure partially lost its head on Sunday.

One person posted a horrifying video of the mishap on Twitter.

This happened today which caught me off guard because Disney is usually so critical over things like this😂 #offwithherhead ! pic.twitter.com/biGGYG6ec2 — M Lilah (@dizzzymissy) January 28, 2018

She wrote, “This happened today which caught me off guard because Disney is usually so critical over things like this.”

The parkgoer, who didn’t want to be named, told The Huffington Post that some children cried when they saw the animatronic.

“Immediately after we got off we were ushered out along with everyone else, and the employees looked very concerned,” she said. “Many people had seen Ursula decapitated, including kids who understandably were upset.”

“It was a pretty freaky thing to see,” she said about the decapitated Disney villain.

It is not yet known whether the ride has been repaired.

Friend: Did you see what happened to Ursula's head? Me: Poor unfortunate soul #Disney pic.twitter.com/Fr6QCK0rZx — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) January 29, 2018