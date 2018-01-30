Endangered Person Advisory issued for St. Louis County man

UPDATE: Asbridge was located, positively identified, and taken to the hospital by the St. Louis County P.D. without incident.



ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police in St. Louis County have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing man. Robert Levi Asbridge, 24, was last seen at Cedar Plaza Parkway and Tesson Ferry Road around 1:25 a.m.

He is a white, male, hgt 6’0″, 145 lbs, brown hair, green eyes, fair complexion, wearing baseball hat, tan jacket, blue jeans.

Authorities say Asbridge was carrying a handgun and making suicidal statements. He also threatened to provoke an armed confrontation with law enforcement.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.