ST. LOUIS, MO- Mack Bradley president, of Mardi Gras, joined Fox 2 this morning to crown Glenn Zimmerman the Minister of Meteorology.
Glenn Zimmerman crowned Minister of Meteorology
-
Will Ferrell riffs on FOX 2 Meteorologist Glenn Zimmerman during silly parade coverage
-
Man found shot to death after deer hunting incident in southern Indiana
-
Road crews preparing for cold and possible snow
-
The Eagles returning to St. Louis
-
‘Storm Chasers’ star Joel Taylor dead at 38
-
-
Passengers swim to safety after fire on casino shuttle boat
-
Local Special Olympian sings national anthem ahead of Blues game
-
Allen, Blues Shut Out Stars 3-0
-
UK minister Damian Green resigns over porn scandal
-
Deaths of Toronto billionaire philanthropist Barry Sherman and his wife called “suspicious”
-
-
U.S. Marshal shoots Alton suspect who tried to stab him
-
Ophelia races toward Ireland as post-tropical storm
-
Mississippi man on the run after allegedly setting his girlfriend on fire, leaving her on side of road