Injured Pontoon Beach officer no longer on life support as condition improves

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. - Support continues to build for a Pontoon Beach police officer who was seriously injured in a car crash.

Officer Lee Brousseau appears to be improving every day. He's no longer on life support and he's breathing on his own. His body took a beating and several bones were broken, according to Pontoon Beach Police Sgt. James Autery.

"Multiple facial fractures, broken jaw; he fractured his femur, his ankle was broken," he said.

Brousseau was injured Thursday when police said a pickup driven by a man heading to work swerved across the center line and collided with Officer Brousseau's patrol car head-on. The pickup driver died at the scene.

Brousseau is known for living a healthy lifestyle, dedicated to fitness. That seems to be helpful in his recovery.

"The doctors are amazed at how fast he's getting better; how fast he's healing," Autery said.

Many businesses and people have been rallying around the injured officer. Roland Niederkorn, the general manager at Uncle Linny's restaurant, said they'll donate 15 percent of its sales Friday to the officer and his family.

"He's really become part of our family here at Uncle Linny's. We're a family restaurant," Niederkorn said.

A few doors down at Shirts Galore and More, they're preparing to print and donate 100 t-shirts that will be sold for Officer Brousseau's benefit.

"They're protecting us, so if we can help them in any way, that's an easy thing to do," said Ryan Wisnasky, owner.

A fraction of the many 'Get Well' cards and flowers that have been sent to the officer can be seen in a recent hospital room photo.

"It's unbelievable how much this community has responded," Sgt. Autery said.