Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Thursday, February 1st is National Dark Chocolate Day. Jimmy Fiala, the owner of The Crossing, joined us to talk about dark chocolate, the health benefits, and his Valentine's Day menu.

Fiala is an expert at Italian desserts and chocolate as he featured some of his desserts that utilized dark chocolate on the show this morning.

For more information, you can visit the website thecrossingstl.com.

The Crossing

7823 Forsyth Boulevard

Clayton, Mo. 63105

314.721.7375