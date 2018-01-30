Kelly Lee McGinnis, who killed ex-wife’s attorney before going on the lam, dies in prison

SUMNER, IL – An Illinois man who killed his ex-wife’s divorce lawyer and then eluded police for several months in 1996 has died in prison. The Illinois Department of Corrections says that Kelly Lee McGinnis, 61, died while incarcerated in Lawrence Correctional Center in Sumner, Illinois.

The IDOC is investigating the circumstances of the death.

On August 12, 1996, McGinnis shot and killed Thomas Meyer in Greenville, IL, then evaded capture for more than 80 days. He was captured on November 9, 1996, after firing shots in the office of his former attorney in Vandalia, Illinois. Nobody was injured.

He was sentenced to 60 years in prison for Meyer’s death.