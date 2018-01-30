× Man hospitalized after being struck by train in central Iowa

NEVADA, Iowa (AP) _ Authorities say a man was hospitalized after being struck by a train in central Iowa.

The Des Moines Register reports that the man was afoot when struck around 2:30 p.m. Monday near an overpass in the Story County city of Nevada (nuh-VAYE’-duh). He was taken to a Des Moines hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

The man’s name hasn’t been released.

___

Information from: The Des Moines Register