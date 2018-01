Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS. MO- Rekkhan actor, music producer, hip-hop artist, and social activist joins FOX 2 to discuss new episodes of the hit TV show, Empire. The new season will premiere in March.

Rekkhan plays the main music engineer on empire and was introduced to the show at the end of season 2 becoming a bigger presence in the 3rd. Now as the 4th season approaches, he continues to become a main part of the show. Fans are questioning what's next.

The only way to find out is to watch this upcoming season.