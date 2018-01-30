Serial bank robber faces additional charges

EDWARDSVILLE, IL – Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbon has filed additional charges against accused serial bank robber Dandre Brown. Brown, 29, was first charged last week for the robbery of the U.S. Bank in Alton, IL on December 29th.

Brown is now facing Aggravated Robbery, Offenses Relating to Motor Vehicles and Financial Institution Robbery for banks robbed in Alton, Godfrey, East Alton, Wood River, and Edwardsville.

Gibbons credited detectives from The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Alton, East Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City, and Wood River Police Departments, as well as the Illinois State Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and U.S. Marshalls for their investigation into the bank robberies.