Man in critical condition after shooting in South County shopping center

SAPPINGTON, MO – A man was shot in the 100 block of Concord Plaza Tuesday afternoon. That is in a busy shopping area at the intersection of S. Lindbergh Blvd. and Baptist Church Road in south St. Louis County. The victim was hospitalized with gunshot wounds and is in critical condition.

Police have taken one suspect into custody and are not looking for any other suspects. The Concord Plaza Shopping Plaza is temporarily closed while investigators handle the scene. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

