Tiger Lili Resources to host Queen of Hearts Masquerade Ball

ST. LOUIS, MO- Meredith Seithel founder and CEO of Tiger Lili Resources joined us on FOX 2 to discuss the horrible truth about sex trafficking and the organization that is helping to make a difference.

Tiger Lili Resources will be hosting the Queen of Hearts Masquerade Ball with the Ralph Butler Band Saturday, February 10th. The event will help raise awareness and funds.

The ball will focus on unmasking the face of sex trafficking. Proceeds will go towards an emergency placement safe home for the ladies.

If you would like more information on this event visit the website below.

Queen of Hearts Masquerade Ball

Third-degree glass factory: 5200 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis, MO. 63108

Saturday, February 10th, 2018

6:00p - 10:00p

Tickets: general admin $50 / VIP social + gen admin $100

www.Tigerliliresources.Org